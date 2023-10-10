PI Industries - CSM Segment Moving From Strength To Strength: Motilal Oswal
Eying big opportunity in pharma segment.
Motilal Oswal Report
PI Industries Ltd. has levers in place to sustain near-term growth momentum, led by:
consistent growth in the custom synthesis manufacturing business, driven by a strong ($1.8 billion) order book, faster commercialisation of new molecules (plans four-five launches every year), and sales ramp-up in existing molecules;
product launches in the domestic market (seven launches in FY23 and plans five launches in FY24); and
recent acquisitions in the pharma active pharma ingredient and contract development and manufacturing organisation space.
We expect revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 23%/26%/25% over FY22-25E.
The stock has traded at an average of 37 times/35 times over the last three/five years on a one-year forward basis.
We ascribe 36 times price/earning after considering the strong growth outlook for existing businesses and its acquisition in the pharma segment – which adds up to PI Industires’ total addressable market, providing a long runway for growth.
We value the stock at 36 times EPS (in line with its 3/5-year average one-year forward price/earning) to arrive at a target price of Rs 4,560.
Maintain 'Buy'.
