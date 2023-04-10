Phoenix Mills - Strong End To FY23, All Eyes On LTL Growth For FY24E: ICICI Securities
Surat mall to drive long-term growth.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
The Phoenix Mills Ltd. clocked March 2023 like-to-like consumption across malls at 111% of March 2019 levels (March 2020 was first Covid impacted month hence not comparable).
However, March 2023 LTL consumption was at 106% of March 2022 levels. As we have been highlighting, while the FY23 LTL consumption was expected to range between 13-14% of FY20 (pre-Covid) levels adjusted for March 2020 mall closures, with a high base of FY23, we model for 5% LTL consumption/rental compound annual growth rate from FY24E.
We model for FY23E rental income of Rs 13.4 billion (Rs 12.0 billion on LTL basis versus Rs 10.3 billion in FY20) and with Indore and Ahmedabad malls opening in Dec 2022/Feb 2023 respectively and Pune (Wakad) and Bengaluru (Hebbal) in H1 FY24, we expect 17% rental income CAGR over FY20-25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Building Materials Q4 Results Preview - Margin Expected To Improve, Decent Volume: Prabhudas Lilladher
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.