Phoenix Mills - Strong End To FY23, All Eyes On LTL Growth For FY24E: ICICI Securities

The Phoenix Mills Ltd. clocked March 2023 like-to-like consumption across malls at 111% of March 2019 levels (March 2020 was first Covid impacted month hence not comparable).

However, March 2023 LTL consumption was at 106% of March 2022 levels. As we have been highlighting, while the FY23 LTL consumption was expected to range between 13-14% of FY20 (pre-Covid) levels adjusted for March 2020 mall closures, with a high base of FY23, we model for 5% LTL consumption/rental compound annual growth rate from FY24E.

We model for FY23E rental income of Rs 13.4 billion (Rs 12.0 billion on LTL basis versus Rs 10.3 billion in FY20) and with Indore and Ahmedabad malls opening in Dec 2022/Feb 2023 respectively and Pune (Wakad) and Bengaluru (Hebbal) in H1 FY24, we expect 17% rental income CAGR over FY20-25E.