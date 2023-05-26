Phoenix Mills Q4 Results Review - Beat Across All Parameters; Growth Trend To Sustain: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Higher-than-expected margin leads to EBITDA beat
Phoenix Mills (PHNX) reported revenue of INR7.3b, up 47% YoY/7% QoQ (6% above our estimate) in 4QFY23. Revenue growth was driven by 45% YoY increase in retail segment to INR4.9b and 2.5x jump in Hospitality revenue to INR1.4b during the quarter.
FY23 revenue surged 78% YoY to INR26.4b with retail segment contributing INR18b to the total revenue (up 86% YoY). Hospitality segment’s revenue nearly tripled to INR4.8b during the year.
EBITDA jumped 79% YoY to INR4.3b (15% above our estimate) and PHNX clocked an EBITDA margin of 59%, up 10pp YoY in 4QFY23. Despite commissioning of two new malls in the last four months, its EBITDA margin improved 300bp QoQ due to healthy margin in the hospitality segment and increase in trading occupancy across its malls in the portfolio.
PHNX reported INR0.5b of exceptional gain due to an FSI grant received from local municipal body. Adjusted for the exceptional gain, its PAT doubled YoY and was up 17% QoQ to INR2b (37% above our estimate)
The company generated an OCF of INR17.7b and incurred INR23.0b of capex and land investments. Gross debt remained flat at INR40b but net debt rose by INR2b to INR23b (INR18b at PHNX share).
