Phoenix Mills Q2 Results Review - Beat On P&L Driven By Higher Residential Recognition: Motilal Oswal

Phoenix Mills Ltd. reported revenue of Rs 8.8 billion, which was up 35% YoY/ 8% QoQ, and was 14% above our estimate. The beat was led by higherthan-expected recognition from residential business in Q2 FY24. 

In line with revenue growth, Ebitda grew at 35% YoY to Rs 5.1 (14% above estimate). Ebitda margins remained about flat YoY at 58.7% and declined by 200 basis points QoQ. profit after tax came in at Rs 2.5 billion, up 36% YoY and 31% above our estimate.