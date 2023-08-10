Phoenix Mills Q1 Results Review - An All-Round Beat But Near-Term Growth Priced In: Motilal Oswal
Higher-than-expected revenue drives Ebitda/profit after tax beat.
Motilal Oswal Report
We initiated coverage on Phoenix Mills Ltd. in March 2023 with a positive view on the back of a healthy ramp-up in new malls in Indore and Ahmedabad and the scheduled completion of malls in Pune and Bengaluru (estimate 34% Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25).
The company has progressed well on ramping up occupancy in Indore and Ahmedabad and is on track to deliver Pune and Bengaluru malls in Q2 FY24.
Thus, we continue to estimate a 31% Ebitda compound annual growth rate over FY23-25E.
However, with a 30% runup in the stock price since our initiation, we believe a large part of earnings growth over the next two years is already priced in and see limited upside potential in the near term.
Hence, we downgrade Phoenix Mills to 'Neutral'.
