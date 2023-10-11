Phoenix Mills - New Opportunities In Tier I, II Cities Across India To Drive Future Growth: ICICI Securities

The Phoenix Mills Ltd. has clocked a compound annual growth rate of 14% in consumption and 13% in retail rental across its mall portfolio over the last decade for year 2013-2023.

With the company’s Wakad, Pune mall having opened in September 2023 and Hebbal, Bengaluru mall set to open in October 2023 and Indore/Ahmedabad malls having opened in FY23, the focus now shifts to growth from new assets.

H1 FY24 like-to-like consumption growth of 10% has been robust and we expect Phoenix Mills to achieve a 17% rental income CAGR over FY20-25E, resulting in Rs 22.4 billion of rental income in FY25E versus Rs 10.3 billion in FY20.

We maintain our 'Add' rating with a revised target price of Rs 1,985/- share (earlier Rs 1,928/-) based on 25% premium to one time March-24E net asset value of Rs 1,588/- share factoring in lower cap rate of 7.5% (earlier 8%).

Key risks are fall in mall occupancies and rentals.