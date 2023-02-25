Pharma Sector Check - U.S. FDA Scrutiny Expected To Rise: Nirmal Bang's Thematic View
U.S. FDA regulatory uncertainty is the biggest concern for the pharma sector besides the price erosion in U.S. generics.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory uncertainty is the biggest concern for the pharma sector besides the price erosion in U.S. generics. Indian pharma companies have not been able to address these issues for a long time. Also, the U.S. FDA inspection rate is expected to increase from hereon because the number of inspections is still way below the pre-Covid level (330 in 2019; 54 in 2022).
The expected increase in U.S. FDA inspections is due to both enhanced scrutiny as well as higher complex/specialty drug filings amid stiff competition in conventional products.
Hence, we believe that the U.S. FDA compliance issues will keep putting pressure on stock prices of pharma companies (Cipla Ltd. shed 6% post eight observations received at its Pithampur plant and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. lost 3% post the import alert at its Halol plant despite both companies have least exposure in the U.S. generic segment among the large caps).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.