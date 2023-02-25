Pharma Sector Check - U.S. FDA Scrutiny Expected To Rise: Nirmal Bang's Thematic View

U.S. Food and Drug Administration regulatory uncertainty is the biggest concern for the pharma sector besides the price erosion in U.S. generics. Indian pharma companies have not been able to address these issues for a long time. Also, the U.S. FDA inspection rate is expected to increase from hereon because the number of inspections is still way below the pre-Covid level (330 in 2019; 54 in 2022).

The expected increase in U.S. FDA inspections is due to both enhanced scrutiny as well as higher complex/specialty drug filings amid stiff competition in conventional products.

Hence, we believe that the U.S. FDA compliance issues will keep putting pressure on stock prices of pharma companies (Cipla Ltd. shed 6% post eight observations received at its Pithampur plant and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. lost 3% post the import alert at its Halol plant despite both companies have least exposure in the U.S. generic segment among the large caps).