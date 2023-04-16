Pharma Q4 Results Preview - India Growth Strong, Positive Surprises Expected From U.S.: ICICI Direct
ICICI Direct Report
Our pharma universe is likely to witness decent growth during the quarter on a YoY basis, mainly led by continued traction in the domestic formulations business, which also had tailwinds from the respiratory and anti-infectives windfall during the quarter.
The U.S. portfolio is also expected to deliver decent growth amid favorable currency movement and new launches. Overall, the universe (13 coverage companies) is expected to post ~11% growth YoY to Rs 49,424 crore.
Domestic formulations (select pack) are expected to experience a jump of ~13% YoY at Rs 13,869 crore to be driven by significant traction from acute therapies like anti-infectives, respiratory, pain/ analgesic due to the flu season, incremental chronic disease prevalence, new products introduction, MR and geographical expansion and growing patient awareness campaigns by pharma companies.
On the U.S. front, a favorable currency movement is likely to play out during the quarter as the rupee has depreciated 9.3% vis-a-vis the USD on a YoY basis. Besides currency movement, we expect growth to be driven by new launches, traction from specialty business and volume gains.
