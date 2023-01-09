Pharma Q3 Results Preview - Double-Digit Growth In Revenue; Margins Remain Under Pressure: Nirmal Bang
Growth in domestic formulations is expected to be driven by continued strong growth in the chronic segment.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Our pharma coverage universe’s aggregate revenue is expected to grow in low double-digit YoY, with strong growth in both U.S. as well as India, supported by key launches, favorable currency movements and seasonality benefits.
However, we do not expect any material improvement in margins, as operational leverage and superior revenue mix will largely be offset by continuous cost inflation and acute pricing pressure in the U.S. market.
Growth in domestic formulations is expected to be driven by continued strong growth in the chronic segment and robust growth in the acute segment, supported by a favorable seasonality impact.
Like Q2 FY23, U.S. revenue is expected to be driven by gRevlimid, coupled with a sharp improvement in gTamiflu sales due to a strong flu season.
However, persistently high pricing pressure and stiff competition continue to weigh on the U.S. performance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
India Pharma Q3 Results Preview - Expect A Strong Quarter Led By U.S.: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.