Pharma Q2 Results Review - Splendid Quarter, Positive Momentum To Accelerate Ahead: ICICI Securities

India business grew in line with market growth which was impacted by a muted acute season. We believe traction in the U.S. is likely to be maintained in H2 FY24E driven by seasonality and better sales of gRevlimid while softer cost may ensure margins trajectory is maintained.

Cipla Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd., and Abbott India Ltd. are our top picks in the space.