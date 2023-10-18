Pharma Q2 Results Preview - Subdued Growth In IPM; U.S., Other Markets To Drive Sales Momentum: KRChoksey

We expect Q2 FY24E to be a mixed bag for the pharma sector as some companies benefit from improving U.S. generics outlook and new products and demand pick-up in chronic segments, while other companies are impacted by regulatory pressures and weakness in the acute category.

The Nifty Pharma Index has grown 18.4% over the last year versus 16.3% growth in Nifty 50.

This outperformance of pharma Index was due to the strong performance in U.S. generics, increase in market share from newly launched products and lower raw material costs.

Our top picks in the sector are Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. (robust pipeline of complex generics and gRevlimid to boost U.S. sales) and Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (specialty segment to drive U.S., global business and field force addition to boost domestic sales).