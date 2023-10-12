Pharma Q2 Results Preview - See Margin Recovery Underway: ICICI Securities
Lower raw material, operating leverage to push margins.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Strong traction in U.S. generics and surge in margins due to easing of raw material cost may aid in revenue/Ebitda profit after tax growth of 15%/26%/34% YoY in Q2 FY24E for companies under our coverage, respectively.
Ongoing supply crunches could benefit Indian companies with sizeable presence in U.S. generic business while muted traction in acute therapies in India is likely to result in tepid growth in branded formulations.
Aggregate gross margin is likely to surge 197 basis points YoY (30 bps QoQ) at 65.6% on the back of price hikes taken in India and lower raw material cost.
Operating leverage may further drive 268 bps YoY (+68 bps QoQ) surge in Ebitda margin to 24.5%. Aggregate profit after tax is likely to surge 34% YoY to Rs 104 billion.
Key risks -
Adverse outcome of U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspections, currency volatility and inclusion of more products under National List of Essential Medicines in India.
Cipla Ltd., Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Ajanta Pharma Ltd. and Abbott India Ltd. are our top picks in pharma space.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Pharma Q2 Results Preview - Domestic Business Marred By Weak Season; U.S. On A High Base: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.