Pharma Q2 Results Preview - See Margin Recovery Underway: ICICI Securities

Strong traction in U.S. generics and surge in margins due to easing of raw material cost may aid in revenue/Ebitda profit after tax growth of 15%/26%/34% YoY in Q2 FY24E for companies under our coverage, respectively.

Ongoing supply crunches could benefit Indian companies with sizeable presence in U.S. generic business while muted traction in acute therapies in India is likely to result in tepid growth in branded formulations.

Aggregate gross margin is likely to surge 197 basis points YoY (30 bps QoQ) at 65.6% on the back of price hikes taken in India and lower raw material cost.

Operating leverage may further drive 268 bps YoY (+68 bps QoQ) surge in Ebitda margin to 24.5%. Aggregate profit after tax is likely to surge 34% YoY to Rs 104 billion.

Key risks -

Adverse outcome of U.S. Food and Drug Administration inspections, currency volatility and inclusion of more products under National List of Essential Medicines in India.