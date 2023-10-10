Pharma Q2 Results Preview - Domestic Business Marred By Weak Season; U.S. On A High Base: Systematix
Q2 is usually a seasonally strong quarter for domestic branded formulations, but the same may not shape up likewise.
Systematix Research Report
For Q2 FY24, we expect a weak U.S. business QoQ for most stocks within our coverage, with Lupin Ltd, as an exception. Q2 is usually a seasonally strong quarter for domestic branded formulations, but the same may not shape up likewise, given the weak rainy season this time.
We expect Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd. to outperform peers on domestic growth.
Overall, we believe while consolidated revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax growth would be strong YoY, led by the U.S. business, QoQ, U.S. revenues are projected to soften.
Sun Pharma - Momentum in domestic formulation to offset the pressure from the U.S. business
We expect high single-digit revenue growth YoY, but flattish numbers QoQ. Domestic branded prescription formulation markets will likely enjoy both, QoQ (seasonality benefit) and YoY growth, which could offset the pressure the company has been witnessing recently in the U.S. generic market and lackluster growth in its specialty portfolio during the quarter; QoQ, the specialty portfolio in the U.S. could stay flattish.
On the generic front, volumes of several limited competition generic assets in the U.S. have declined during the quarter, apparently due to internal supply constraints.
Net earnings is slated to expand a slower pace than YoY revenue growth, owing to higher research and development spend and consolidation of Concert Pharma acquisition.
Mankind Pharma - Growth momentum to sustain
We estimate double-digit revenue growth, which will likely be led by robust domestic growth and extraordinary business opportunity in the U.S. The company continues to benefit from the supply shortage of an ophthalmic product.
Cipla - Domestic growth lackluster; U.S. may see QoQ weakness
We estimate double-digit revenue growth YoY, but flattish performance QoQ. A weak season is expected to result in 6% YoY growth in domestic revenue. We expect contribution from gRevlimid (QoQ) to decline, likely causing U.S. revenues to dip.
Divi's Laboratories - Flattish QoQ performance likely
We believe low single-digit QoQ revenue growth led by a ramp up in custom synthesis business led by increase in supply volumes of recently launched iodine-based contrast media active pharma ingredient. The decline could continue YoY, owing to a higher base, driven by the contribution of Covid product supplies to the innovator.
Dr. Reddy’s Labs - U.S. revenue may dip on lower gRevlimid sales, growth in other markets may also remain weak
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. may face a weak Q2, as we expect a meaningful decline in U.S. revenue due to lower contribution from gRevlimid. Domestic and emerging markets too may see lackluster (low single-digit growth). We have not built in any contribution from the production linked incentive incentive scheme.
Pfizer - Business pressures to continue
We expect high single-digit revenue decline, as Pfizer Ltd. may continue to witness pressure from the following:
Disruption in supplies of three antibiotic injectable products,
patent expiry (Eliquis and Zavicefta) and
slowdown in Prevenar.
Gross margin could recover QoQ, as we believe the previous quarter saw the impact of inventory write off, which is unlikely to recur in Q2 FY24.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
