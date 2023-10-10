Pharma Q2 Results Preview - Domestic Business Marred By Weak Season; U.S. On A High Base: Systematix

For Q2 FY24, we expect a weak U.S. business QoQ for most stocks within our coverage, with Lupin Ltd, as an exception. Q2 is usually a seasonally strong quarter for domestic branded formulations, but the same may not shape up likewise, given the weak rainy season this time.

We expect Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. and Mankind Pharma Ltd. to outperform peers on domestic growth.

Overall, we believe while consolidated revenue, Ebitda and profit after tax growth would be strong YoY, led by the U.S. business, QoQ, U.S. revenues are projected to soften.