Pharma Q1 Preview - Robust Volume Growth In Formulation Business, Healthy Product Launch Pipeline: KRChoksey
Our top recommendations in the sector include Sun Pharma, Cipla, Alembic Pharma, and Granules India.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
KRChoksey Research Report
The Indian pharma market is projected to experience a high single-digit growth rate in the Q1 FY24. This growth will be driven by the recovery in volume from the U.S. and European markets, expansion in the domestic formulation sector, a promising pipeline of product launches, partially offset by price erosion in the U.S. generic business and a downward revision in the National List of Essential Medicines.
Additionally, there are emerging opportunities in contract development and manufacturing organisation and active pharma ingredient synthesising companies, particularly in the innovative, specialty, and biosimilar product segments.
These opportunities are expected to serve as key growth drivers for the pharmaceutical industry. Considering these factors, we maintain the belief that the long-term growth outlook for pharma companies remains intact, and they are anticipated to deliver robust performance in the upcoming quarters.
Our top recommendations in the sector include Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Alembic Pharma Ltd., and Granules India Ltd.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.