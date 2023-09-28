Pharma Key Molecule Check - Traction In Key Dr. Reddy's, Lupin, Ajanta Pharma Products: Yes Securities

In this report, we take a look at the key molecules for generic pharma companies and assess market share swings which can have a bearing on Q2 U.S. performance.

While price erosion trend remains potentially stable QoQ thereby easing pressure on base business, reckon examining important molecules can offer additional qualitative indication of strength in U.S. business.

We looked at several molecules like Brinzolamide/Combigan, Revlimid, key Lupin Ltd. products and top molecules of Ajanta Pharma Ltd., Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Takeaways include-

Indoco Remedies Ltd. could struggle due to flat Brinzo market share, Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s gaining traction in Revlimid QoQ, Lupin is off to a good start in Spiriva while other notable launches like Darunavir, Lisinopril are doing well – points to a healthy U.S. performance QoQ, Ajanta Pharma has seen market share gains across top products which should aid base business while Alembic Pharma and Torrent Pharma not seeing much market share swings in key respective products.

Notwithstanding U.S. performance in Q2, we stick to our preferred names like Ajanta Pharma and Indoco Remedies while retain Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd. over Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd. and Metropolis Healthcare Ltd. in diagnostics.