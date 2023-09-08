Pharma I U.S. Prescription Trends - Favorable Movement For Most Names: Systematix
Dr. Reddy's Labs is witnessing an improvement in most product categories with a few exceptions.
Average weekly prescription volume trends for key products in the U.S. suggests the quarter is shaping up quite favorably for Lupin Ltd. Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is facing challenges in its generic business as volumes of multiple products in their generic portfolio continue to witness pressure.
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd. is witnessing an improvement in most product categories with a few exceptions. Cipla Ltd. has not been able to recoup lost volumes in Albuterol, but doing well in other high value assets like Budesonide and diclofenac gel.
Newly launched Alopecia brand from Pfizer Ltd. has started to gain share. Glenmark Ryaltris continues to ramp up speedily.
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd. has started to witness impact of competition in gTrokendi XR, which would only be partially offset by ramp up in gChantix.
