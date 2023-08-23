Pharma I U.S. Approvals Watch - Few Good Approvals Amid Many Routine Ones: Yes Securities

We take a look at U.S. approvals data between June to August 2023 to better assess traction in U.S. business amid a generally positive and benign pricing environment.

Overall, companies have netted about eight-nine good approvals mostly shared between Alembic Pharma Ltd., Aurobindo Pharma Ltd. and Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.

Alkem Laboratories Ltd. and Ajanta Pharma Ltd. do have a decent approval each in last few months which should support their US growth QoQ. More broadly, food and drug administration approvals continue to be of fairly commoditised variety for many companies as has been the trend.

Some players like Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd. continue to struggle due to lack of any major approvals on back of facility issue. Alembic Pharma, despite large research and development programs of past few years and good quantity of approvals, has at best one decent ophthalmic approval in three months.

Highlighted approvals data would support assessment of U.S. business on back of new launches over and above the swings in existing market shares. Continue to prefer Ajanta Pharma, Indoco Remedies Ltd. and a cautious stance on Alembic Pharma is warranted given the lack of quality in injectables approvals.