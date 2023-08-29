P&G Q4 Results Review - Sales Inline; Margin Surprise Leads To Profit Beat: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd. reported sales growth of 12.6% in Q4 FY23 (June year-end), higher than our exception, driven by premiumisation and productivity interventions.
P&G beat our Ebitda/profit before tax/profit after tax estimates, as adspends were significantly lower than our expectation at 6.3% of sales (after jumping to 12.1% of sales in Q3 FY23).
While we remain positive on the long-term growth potential of the sanitary napkin and healthcare business, the uncertain pace of recovery and challenging valuations of ~65 timesFY24E earnings per share/~53 times FY25E EPS lead us to maintain our 'Neutral' rating.
