P&G Q3 Results Review - Weak Quarter; Ad-Spends Mount Sequentially: Motilal Oswal
Overall miss during the quarter.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd. delivered a weak performance on all parameters in Q3 FY23. Ad-spends mounted sequentially to 12.1% of sales from 9.7% (albeit, declined 50 basis point YoY) during the quarter.
P&G reversed income tax provision of Rs 575 million pertaining to earlier years based on favorable ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in a similar case.
Adjusted for this, profit after tax decreased 4.9% YoY to Rs 1,075 million versus our expectation of Rs 1,516 million.
While we remain positive on the long-term growth potentials of the sanitary napkin and healthcare businesses, we cut our FY23E/FY24E earnings per share by 3-4%, while there is no material change to our FY25E EPS.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Godrej Agrovet Q4 - Dairy Remains EVA Negative; Cyclical Recovery For Other Segments In FY24: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.