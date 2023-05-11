P&G Q3 Results Review - Weak Quarter; Ad-Spends Mount Sequentially: Motilal Oswal

Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Healthcare Ltd. delivered a weak performance on all parameters in Q3 FY23. Ad-spends mounted sequentially to 12.1% of sales from 9.7% (albeit, declined 50 basis point YoY) during the quarter.

P&G reversed income tax provision of Rs 575 million pertaining to earlier years based on favorable ruling by the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal in a similar case.

Adjusted for this, profit after tax decreased 4.9% YoY to Rs 1,075 million versus our expectation of Rs 1,516 million.

While we remain positive on the long-term growth potentials of the sanitary napkin and healthcare businesses, we cut our FY23E/FY24E earnings per share by 3-4%, while there is no material change to our FY25E EPS.