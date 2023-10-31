P&G Q1 Results Review - Topline Below Our Expectation; Ad-Spends Mount Sequentially: Motilal Oswal
Sales below expectations; operating margins in line
Motilal Oswal Report
Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd. reported high single-digit sales growth in Q1 FY24 (ending in June), surpassing our initial double-digit growth expectations. Profit after tax up 36% YoY driven by an increase in volume growth, a favorable product price-mix, and enhanced productivity.
Gross profit margin has been expanded 230 bps, while operating margin expanded by 450 bps owing to the benefit of operating leverage. Ad-spends mounted sequentially to 13.5% of sales from 6.3% (albeit, declined 140 bp YoY) during the quarter.
P&G continues to grow with strong product portfolio of sanitary napkins and healthcare business, superior consumer communications and stream of product innovations.
With the challenging valuations of ~64.9 times FY24E earnings per share/~54.4 timesFY25E EPS led us to maintain our 'Neutral' rating on the stock.
