P&G - Investment Case Intact; Rich Valuation Limits Near Term Upside: Nirmal Bang

Key observations from Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care Ltd.'s first ever analyst meet.

P&G is well placed to grow earnings by over 20% during FY23-FY25E. Particularly interesting pointers from the analyst meet were:

management highlighting the potential for double-digit sales growth opportunity (especially in feminine hygiene where per capita spend is as low as one-fourth of even other BRICS markets), with earnings growing faster than topline

potential to grow topline faster post the recent distribution expansion and 35% improvement in time taken to reach markets,

increased momentum in new portfolio innovation such as Vicks Zzzquil, Vicks Steam Pods and Whisper period panties and

cost savings of Rs 1.05 billion (~2.7% of sales) in FY23.

While we remain positive on P&G from a longer term perspective on the back of:

‘best of breed’ sales and earnings growth opportunity,

strong moats and market leadership that the company enjoys in both key categories and

‘best of breed’ return ratios and dividend payout.

The stock has rallied by over 25% in the three months since our initiating coverage note in June 2023. Valuation of 56 times FY25E is rich and we thus downgrade our recommendation to 'Accumulate'.