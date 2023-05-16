Pfizer Q4 Results Review — Slowdown In Key Power Brands Impacts Sales: ICICI Direct

Pfizer Ltd.'s revenue grew 4.2% to Rs 572.6 crore. On the operational front, Ebitda grew 10% YoY to Rs 182 crore whereas margins grew 166 basis points YoY to 31.8%. Profit after tax came in at Rs 149.2 crore.

Revenues growth was below our expectations as most top 10 power brands registered de-growth YoY, as per IQVIA quarterly data.

Pfizer's margins were as per our expectations and are likely to sustain at the current level. Top brands like Magnex (anti-infective), Corex-Dx (respiratory), Dolonex (pain management), Minipress-XL (cardiac) remained top performers during Q4 FY23 on a YoY basis, which was offset by de-growth from Eliquis (Cardiac), Wysolone (Hormones), Gelusil-Mps (Gastro), Becosules (VMS) etc.

This was attributable to higher generic competition, high Covid base, MR recalibration among others. Going ahead, we continue to monitor progress of these power brands.