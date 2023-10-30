Pfizer Q2 Results Review - Recovery In Base Earnings Is Encouraging: Systematix

Pfizer Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 revenue (Rs 5,752 million) and net earnings (Rs 1,490 million) were in line with our estimates. Revenue posted an 8.3% growth QoQ / 9.8% decline YoY. The strong QoQ recovery is encouraging considering the steep dip in performance witnessed in Q1 FY24.

The earnings recovery reflects the performance of the core brands and is also partially led by favorable impact of WPI linked price increase that the company would have realized in their Drug Price Control Orders portfolio (~20% of sales).

The earnings performance should further strengthen in subsequent quarters as the company may be able to reinstate supplies of its antibiotic portfolio which witnessed a disruption on account of quality issues at one of its contract manufacturing partner facilities.

We expect supply of its antibiotic portfolio to resume from Q3/Q4 FY24 onwards and the same should further add about 500 to 600 basis points to overall revenue.

Apart from reinstatement of antibiotic supplies, the other important catalysts for Pfizer are new launches in India of some novel products and penetration of Prevenar in the adult cohort (65 years plus).

We expect the company to introduce three novel products in India which include:

Prevenar 20 - Pneumococcal vaccine that offers broader protection than existing versions on the market including Prevenar 13. Etrasimod - A novel small molecule for the treatment of Ulcerative Colilts. Aztreonam + Avibactam - A novel antibiotic targeted anti-microbial resistance.

We reiterate our 'Buy' rating on Pfizer and slightly tweak our FY24 estimates. We maintain our price target of Rs 4,954 which is based on 30 times FY25E earnings per share.