Pfizer Q1 Results Review - Weak Performance: Nirmal Bang
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Pfizer India Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 performance was below our estimates on all fronts. We believe product recalls aggravated by weak growth in acute therapies caused operational deleverage.
Revenue declined by 10.4% YoY to Rs 5.3 billion attributable to the high base due to divestment of Upjohn business in Q2 FY23, lower growth in key therapy areas and production related issues at a contract manufacturing organisation facility for which the company initiated a voluntary product recall for three of its products. Ebitda margin declined 1152 basis points YoY to 20.8% due to operational deleverage and product recall-led inventory write-off. Adjusted profit after tax declined 30.6% YoY to Rs 935 million, due to weak operational performance.
We like Pfizer India mainly due to its strong India franchise, healthy margins and strong free cash flow generation. But we have some concerns about the slowdown in revenue growth (3.6% compound annual growth rate over the last seven years) and persistent under-performance in key segments in the long term.
We maintain 'Accumulate' rating on Pfizer India with a revised target price of Rs 4,070, valuing it at 25 times June-25E earnings per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
