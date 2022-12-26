Petronet LNG - Utilisation Has Bottomed Out, Recovery To Be Gradual Though: ICICI Securities
Near-term volumes remain stressed with respect to third-party regasification volumes which were based on spot LNG contracts.
ICICI Securities Report
We met the management of Petronet LNG Ltd. to get a sense of the state of the business and its latest outlook. Presented below are key takeaways:
Near-term volumes remain stressed, specifically with respect to third-party regasification volumes which were based on spot liquefied natural gas contracts.
Of the 17.5 million tonne capacity, 8.25 plus 4 mt or 12.25 mt is based on long-term contracts, which remains unaffected by the extreme price volatility seen in spot LNG prices in the last six months.
For the shortfall that is evident in CY22 (shortfall of 0.3 mt, assuming 3.8 mt is sold over Q3 FY23), Petronet LNG has indicated that it does have a recourse to impose take or pay penalties but it would actively look at deferment options given the reality of the macro environment and unprecedented pricing anomalies in the market.
Going forward, Petronet LNG expects global supply situation to improve, with an improvement in Mozambique security situation, U.S. FIDs and Qatar’s additional capacity to help ease the global supply balance.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
