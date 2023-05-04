Petronet LNG Q4 Review - Result Below Estimates: Systematix
Q4 FY23 was negatively impacted by lower volume, margin and higher expenses.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Petronet LNG Ltd.’s Ebitda/profit after tax missed to our estimates by 11%/10% despite forex and inventory gains of Rs 450 million. This was largely due to lower than expected volume and higher other expenses.
While Dahej’s utilisation remained lower at 77% versus 79% YoY (69% QoQ), it improved sharply to 97% due to lower spot liquefied natural gas price in April 2023.
Kochi’s utilisation remained flattish at 20%. The company processed 172 trillion British thermal unit at Dahej and 13 tbtu at Kochi, down 3% YoY. Calculated margin on spot cargoes dipped to $6.4/million metric British thermal unit on lower spot LNG prices (including $2.6/mmbtu of trading profit) while opex/mmbtu increased to Rs 15.9 versus Rs 11 YoY owing to Rs 350 million of arbitrage award.
Consequently, Ebitda dipped 19% YoY (-49% QoQ) to Rs 9.4 billion versus our estimate of Rs 10.6 billion which translated into net profit de-growth of 18% YoY to Rs 6.1 billion (our estimate: of Rs 6.8 billion).
We keep our estimates largely unchanged and forecast a volume of 837/914 tbtu in FY24/FY25 versus 704 tbtu in FY23.
We expect it’s Ebitda/profit after tax to see a compound annual growth rate of 7%/4% during FY23-FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.