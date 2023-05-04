Petronet LNG Q4 Results Review - Volumes Improve Amid Reducing LNG Prices: Motilal Oswal
Ebitda in line; beat on profit after tax.
Motilal Oswal Report
Petronet LNG Ltd. reported in-line Ebitda of Rs 9.4 billion during the quarter. Dahej utilisation improved to 77%, while utilisation at Kochi stood at 21%.
Spot LNG price has dropped to ~$11/metric million British thermal unit thereby driving up utilisation levels at Dahej terminal to ~97% in April 2023.
Management expects utilisation levels to remain healthy going forward if LNG price sustains at current level.
Management also highlighted that utilisation at Kochi terminal may reach 35% in FY25E from 21% currently, if GAIL India Ltd.’s Kochi-Bangalore pipeline is completed by November 2024.
Despite near-term improvement in volumes, long-term volume growth prospects remain bleak for the company, due to intensifying competition from upcoming LNG terminals as well as increasing domestic gas supply.
As highlighted in our previous report, sustainability of high return ratios also remains a key concern for Petronet LNG as the return on capital employed for upcoming projects (Dahej expansion, Gopalpur floating storage regasification unit and propane dehydrogenation unit-polypropylene plant) is likely to be lower comparatively at 7-18%.
