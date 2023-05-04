Petronet LNG Q4 Results Review - Volumes Improve Amid Reducing LNG Prices: Motilal Oswal

Petronet LNG Ltd. reported in-line Ebitda of Rs 9.4 billion during the quarter. Dahej utilisation improved to 77%, while utilisation at Kochi stood at 21%.

Spot LNG price has dropped to ~$11/metric million British thermal unit thereby driving up utilisation levels at Dahej terminal to ~97% in April 2023.

Management expects utilisation levels to remain healthy going forward if LNG price sustains at current level.

Management also highlighted that utilisation at Kochi terminal may reach 35% in FY25E from 21% currently, if GAIL India Ltd.’s Kochi-Bangalore pipeline is completed by November 2024.

Despite near-term improvement in volumes, long-term volume growth prospects remain bleak for the company, due to intensifying competition from upcoming LNG terminals as well as increasing domestic gas supply. 

As highlighted in our previous report, sustainability of high return ratios also remains a key concern for Petronet LNG as the return on capital employed for upcoming projects (Dahej expansion, Gopalpur floating storage regasification unit and propane dehydrogenation unit-polypropylene plant) is likely to be lower comparatively at 7-18%.