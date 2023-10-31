Petronet LNG Q2 Results Review - Volume Growth To Remain Weak: Prabhudas Lilladher
Expansion of Dahej terminal from 17.5 mmtpa to 22.5 mmtpa will be completed by March 2025.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Petronet LNG Ltd. reported an Ebitda of Rs 12.1 billion (up 3% QoQ, our estimate: Rs 10.5 billion) while profit after tax came in at Rs 8.2 billion (up 4% QoQ, our estimae: Rs 6.7 billion). Total volumes at 223 trillions British thermal unit were down 3% QoQ but up 15% YoY.
Although volumes increased on a YoY basis, long term volume growth prospects remain weak as the company will face competition post commissioning of upcoming LNG terminals and increase in domestic gas supply.
Petronet LNG has cash of Rs 18.2 billion and bank balance of Rs 60.1 billion, and has announced a capex of Rs 206.9 billion on a PDH-PP petrochemical plant.
We believe this will stress the company’s balance sheet, and likely reduce its return on capital employed.
Owing to these reasons we change our rating from ‘Buy’ to ‘Hold’ with a target price of Rs 208 based on 11 times FY26 price/earning.
