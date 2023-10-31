Petronet LNG Q2 Results Review - New Capex RoCE, RoE Dilutive; Downgrade To 'Reduce': Dolat Capital

Net Sales of Rs 125.3 billion (-22% YoY, +8% QoQ), in line with our estimates. Despite 16% YoY jump in re-gas volume Petronet LNG Ltd. net sales were impacted due to lower LNG prices. Total re-gas volume of 223 trillion british thermal unit (+16% YoY, -3% QoQ) 2% below our estimates.

In Q2 Dahej/Kochi terminal utilisation level was 93%/21%. Despite spot LNG touched to $18/metric million British thermal unit Dahej/Kochi utilization levels are 90%/21% in October 2023.

Ebitda of Rs 12.2 billon (+4% YoY, +3% QoQ), 5% above our estimates. Net profit of Rs 8.2 billion (+10% YoY, +4% QoQ) 6% above our estimates. An interim dividend of Rs 7/share implies a dividend yield of 3%.

Considering the mega petrochemical capex plan for the next five years, we build in Rs 40 billion/year capex starting from FY25 onwards in our discounted cash flow.

This implies negative free cash flow from FY25 onwrads. We believe post completion of this project in FY29, initial period Ebitda contribution would be minimal.

As the project takes time to stabilise and commission. Incorporating all inputs, our DCF-based target price is Rs 205 (Earlier Rs 270). Thus, we downgrade Petronet LNG to 'Reduce' from 'Accumulate'.