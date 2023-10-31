Petronet LNG Q2 Results Review - Low Spot LNG Prices Drive Profits; Retaining A 'Buy': Anand Rathi

With long-term contracts and revenue from re-gasification margins on imported liquefied natural gas, Petronet LNG Ltd.’s business model is unique and risk-free.

The Dahej expansion (two storage tanks and a jetty) and an east coast terminal would help maintain its strong share in India’s LNG imports.

Utilisation at Dahej has risen on lower Spot LNG prices, though low utilisation persists at Kochi. Petronet LNG's plan, however, to diversify to the nonrelated petrochemicals business is negative.

We cut our target price by Rs 42/share toward its project equity contribution.

We maintain our earnings and a 'Buy' rating with a lower 12-month target price of Rs 303 (Rs 345 earlier).

Risks:

Steep increase in LNG prices, slower expansion, steep rise in domestic gas production, lower tariffs by competition.