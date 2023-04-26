Persistent Systems Q4 Results Review - Growth To Remain Elevated In FY24 Amid Macro Drag: Motilal Oswal
Industry leading valuation to limit further upside.
Motilal Oswal Report
Persistent Systems Ltd. delivered Q4 FY23 revenue of $274.6 million (up 3.5% QoQ in constant currency/ up 3.9% QoQ, ahead of our estimate of up 3.0% QoQ in CC).
Q4 growth was led by services business (up 5.5% QoQ), while IP-led business declined 14.6% QoQ due to seasonality. Ebitda margin was in line at 18.5%, as lower employee cost was offset by a spike in software royalty cost.
Persistent Systems added 1900 employees in Q4 FY23, despite moderating attrition (19.8%, down 180 bps QoQ).
We view Persistent Systems' Q4 FY23 topline performance as positive, especially as the weak macro environment has resulted in cutbacks in discretionary spending.
While this impacted growth adversely at a key Hyperscaler account (down $3 million QoQ), a rebound in its top account (up 30.5% QoQ) – post-declining for four quarters – more than offset the impact.
