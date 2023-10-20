Persistent Systems Q2 Results Review - Rich Valuation Factors In The Robust Growth Outlook: Motilal Oswal

Persistent Systems’ U.S. dollar revenue rose 3.2% QoQ in consant currency terms to $291.7 million, ahead of our estimate of 2.9% QoQ CC. In reported USD figures, the growth was 3.1% QoQ during the quarter.

Growth was led by healthcare (up 7.0% QoQ) and Hi-Tech (up 3.8% QoQ), while banking, financial services and insurance was flat QoQ.

In terms of regional performance, North America grew 3.1% QoQ, while Europe saw a 1% QoQ increase.

Persistent Systems witnessed the highest ever deal total contract value of $479 million, up 26% QoQ and 30% YoY (1.6x book-to-bill). Net new TCV was also at a record high of $313 million. Similarly, annual contract value recorded an all-time high of $316 million.

Ebitda margin stood at 16.8%, down 140 bp QoQ, on account of wage hikes. Margin was 90 bp below our estimate of 17.7%, due to higher selling, general and administrative expenses.

Adjusted profit after tax stood below our estimate at Rs 2.6 billion (down 5% QoQ), due to the miss on margin.