Persistent Systems Q2 Results Review - Down Shift In Medium Term Margins: Nirmal Bang

Persistent Systems Ltd.'s Q2 FY24 revenue growth was ahead of our estimate. QoQ conatant curreny growth came in at 3.2%, mid-point of the 2-4% compound quarterly growth rate guidance given earlier.

Based on the view that it shares a lot more data than its peers, Persistent Systems has decided to abandon giving guidance from here on. However, we notice a downshift in the medium aspirational margin guidance from an earlier 200-300 basis points to 150-200 bps now. Three months back, it had reiterated its aspiration to achieve $2 billion revenue by FY27 (~19% CAGR, FY23-FY27) with Ebit margins of 17-18%.

We continue to believe that the worst on the U.S. macro front is ahead of us and hence are cautious on the Information technology sector and Persistent Systems.

We recently pared FY25 estimates of our coverage taking the view that we will face a shallow recession in H1 2024. Post Q2 FY24, we have modestly raised our revenue estimate across FY24-FY26 while lowering margins.

We reiterate ‘Sell’ on Persistent Systems with a slightly higher target price of Rs 3,289, based on a target price-to-earning multiple 18 times September 2025E earning per share, 10% discount to benchmark - Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. This is among the highest target PE multiples among tier-II companies as we expect faster than peer growth and return on invested capital.

But we believe it is as vulnerable as its tier-II peers due to cohort related weaknesses and hence its 36 times FY25 earnings per share valuation is unsustainable.

While we believe Persistent Systems under the leadership of Sandeep Kalra (Chief Executive Officer for three years now) will likely grow faster than pre-pandemic times, it is unlikely to repeat the scorching growth witnessed during FY21-FY23 which we believe the market seems to be pricing in.