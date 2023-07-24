Persistent Systems Q1 Results Review - Jewel Shining Bright Persistently, Reiterate 'Buy': ICICI Securities

Persistent Systems Ltd. reported largely in line Q1 FY24 revenue growth of 3% QoQ U.S. dollar (17.1% YoY USD) and 2.9% QoQ constant currency driven by strong growth in banking, financial services and insurance (+6.2% QoQ USD) and hi-tech (+3.2% QoQ USD), partially offset by a decline of 2.7% in healthcare.

There was a miss on Ebit margin that came in at 14.9%, -50 basis points QoQ (our estimate: 16%, cons: 15.4%).

During the quarter, there were headwinds from H1B visa costs (+40 bps), work from office related costs (+20 bps) and higher depreciation and amortisation charges (+10 bps).

Persistent Systems' deal wins were muted with total contract value at $380.3 million, -3% YoY, -10% QoQ and annual contract value at $271.9 million, 3% YoY and -12% QoQ due to spill over of deal closures from Q1 to Q2 FY24.

Management expects softness in next one-two quarters with growth at 2-4% QoQ (versus 3-5% QoQ earlier) if macros remain weak in the near term.