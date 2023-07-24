Persistent Systems Q1 Results Review - Jewel Shining Bright Persistently, Reiterate 'Buy': ICICI Securities
Persistent’s Q1 FY24 revenue growth at 2.9% QoQ constant currency is the best among all IT companies in our coverage universe.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Persistent Systems Ltd. reported largely in line Q1 FY24 revenue growth of 3% QoQ U.S. dollar (17.1% YoY USD) and 2.9% QoQ constant currency driven by strong growth in banking, financial services and insurance (+6.2% QoQ USD) and hi-tech (+3.2% QoQ USD), partially offset by a decline of 2.7% in healthcare.
There was a miss on Ebit margin that came in at 14.9%, -50 basis points QoQ (our estimate: 16%, cons: 15.4%).
During the quarter, there were headwinds from H1B visa costs (+40 bps), work from office related costs (+20 bps) and higher depreciation and amortisation charges (+10 bps).
Persistent Systems' deal wins were muted with total contract value at $380.3 million, -3% YoY, -10% QoQ and annual contract value at $271.9 million, 3% YoY and -12% QoQ due to spill over of deal closures from Q1 to Q2 FY24.
Management expects softness in next one-two quarters with growth at 2-4% QoQ (versus 3-5% QoQ earlier) if macros remain weak in the near term.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Persistent Systems Q1 Result Review- Moderation In Near-Term Growth To Dampen Valuation Premium: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.