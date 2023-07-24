Persistent Systems Q1 Result Review- Moderation In Near-Term Growth To Dampen Valuation Premium: Motilal Oswal

Persistent Systems Ltd. delivered Q1 FY24 revenue of $282.9 million, +2.9% QoQ in constant currency/+3.0% QoQ, in line with our estimates.

Growth was led by intellectual property business (up 8.0% QoQ), while service business grew 2.7% QoQ. Ebitda margin was at 18.2% (down 30 basis points QoQ), a tad below our estimate of 18.4%, due to wage hikes and higher Visa cost (~40 bp impact).

Persistent Systems added 241 employees in Q1 FY24, while attrition moderated sharply (15.5%, down 430 bp QoQ).

The company’s Q1 FY24 revenue performance was positive, especially in the environment when execution remains a challenge. Despite banking, financial services industry headwinds, it was up 6.2% QoQ, although management indicated softness in the near-term.

Top accounts posted healthy growth with top five/top 10 accounts increasing 13%/8% YoY in Q1 FY24.

However, the total deal total contract value was disappointing and has declined for the second consecutive quarter at $380 million (-10% QoQ versus -4% QoQ in Q4 FY23) because of deal pushbacks and deferrals to the next quarter.

Management indicated that Persistent Systems is undergoing a stressed environment, where enterprise clients are maintaining caution in the near term. However, there was no deal cancellation or material ramp down in projects witnessed in Q1 FY24.

The company is confident of driving 2-4% QoQ growth over the next few quarters (though below its long-term aspiration of 3-5% QoQ growth). Given its in-line performance, we are broadly keeping our estimates unchanged, and expect the USD revenue to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15% YoY over FY23-FY25.

Despite the annualised wage hikes and higher Visa cost, Persistent Systems was able to absorb the incremental drag on margins.

Persistent Systems further reiterated its aspiration of 200-300 bp Ebitda margin improvement over next few years, although FY24 margin should remain stable versus last year. We expect Ebit margin at 15.5%/16.1% in FY24/FY25, which will lead to FY23-25E profit after tax CAGR of 22%.

The stock is currently trading at 26 times FY25E earnings per share – at the upper end of our IT services coverage – leaving little room for further upside despite the strong growth delivery.

We believe Persistent Systems’ valuation appropriately factors in the favorable growth along with the adverse near-term demand environment.

We value the stock at 25 times FY25E EPS. Reiterate 'Neutral' as we see limited upside from current levels.