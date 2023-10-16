BQPrimeResearch ReportsPer Capita Discretionary Spend Driving PFCE Related Stocks In ‘Competitive Advantage Period’: ICICI Securities
Per Capita Discretionary Spend Driving PFCE Related Stocks In 'Competitive Advantage Period': ICICI Securities

Discretionary products and services are driving growth, while essentials lose wallet share.

16 Oct 2023
BQPrime
BQPrime
<div class="paragraphs"><p>A man checking the stock chart on his smart phone and laptop. (Photo: Austin Distel/Source: Unsplash</p></div>
A man checking the stock chart on his smart phone and laptop. (Photo: Austin Distel/Source: Unsplash

BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy. 

ICICI Securities Report

We believe India’s population growth may continue to dip after falling by half to ~1% over the past two decades and its contribution to consumption growth may structurally decline going ahead.

However, per capita private consumption is up eight times in the last two decades and stood at ~Rs 10,000 / month in FY23, largely driven by the structural rise in the wallet share of ‘discretionary consumption’ which stands at an all-time high of ~43%.

On the flip side, the share of essentials has been dropping led by food (clothing, house rent and utility services) with the exception of ‘health’. Discretionary categories with a rising wallet share include: 1) personal products, home furnishings, 2) financial and other services, 3) transportation, auto and communication, 4) education and audio-visual recreation.

Even within foods, the share of relatively discretionary protein-rich categories is rising structurally.

In our view, related stocks may benefit from the evolving ‘competitive advantage period’ in their lifecycle.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

ICICI Securities Strategy Big Idea Private Consumption.pdf
