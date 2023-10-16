Per Capita Discretionary Spend Driving PFCE Related Stocks In ‘Competitive Advantage Period’: ICICI Securities
Discretionary products and services are driving growth, while essentials lose wallet share.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
We believe India’s population growth may continue to dip after falling by half to ~1% over the past two decades and its contribution to consumption growth may structurally decline going ahead.
However, per capita private consumption is up eight times in the last two decades and stood at ~Rs 10,000 / month in FY23, largely driven by the structural rise in the wallet share of ‘discretionary consumption’ which stands at an all-time high of ~43%.
On the flip side, the share of essentials has been dropping led by food (clothing, house rent and utility services) with the exception of ‘health’. Discretionary categories with a rising wallet share include: 1) personal products, home furnishings, 2) financial and other services, 3) transportation, auto and communication, 4) education and audio-visual recreation.
Even within foods, the share of relatively discretionary protein-rich categories is rising structurally.
In our view, related stocks may benefit from the evolving ‘competitive advantage period’ in their lifecycle.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Electronic Manufacturing Services - Transforming Dreams Into Devices: Motilal Oswal's Thematic View
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.