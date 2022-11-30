PDS - Asset-Light Model, New Business Verticals To Generate Higher Returns: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage

PDS Ltd. is a design-led plug-and-play platform, providing customised manufacturing and sourcing solutions to the world's leading textile retailers and brands.

The company has created an integrated platform focussed on design, sourcing and manufacturing. The platform is enabled by PDS’s expertise in robust risk management, social, environmental, and ethical compliance, and value-added services.

The platform facilitates sustainable and responsible sourcing with its foundation laid in an entrepreneurial business model.

The company is able to identify the right product for the right market and the right factory which is further supported by a strong compliant supply chain and a core understanding of different geographies and markets.

The capabilities of PDS platform enable multi-country sourcing from countries like India, Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Myanmar, Turkey, and Vietnam. Similarly, multi-product sourcing for all categories pertaining to apparel, fashion, home furnishing has also been well established.

Supported by creative inputs from their market intelligence, PDS has steadily perfected the product development aspect of their business through innovative fabrics, extensive trend research, graphics and sampling.

We believe that in the past years, PDS has been able to build a strong foundation on which it can now capture several burgeoning opportunities with its innovative operating model and inherent strengths.