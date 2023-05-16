PCBL Q4 Results Review - Volumes Growth Modest; Margins Firm: IDBI Capital
PCBL’s Q4 FY23 sales were below our estimate.
IDBI Capital Report
PCBL Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 sales were below our estimate. The volumes grew 6% YoY to 120 kilo tonne (up 18% QoQ). Importantly, its gross profit/tonne increased 18% QoQ to Rs 29,234/tonne amidst increase in volumes.
Ebitda/tonne jumped 133% YoY to Rs 16,725 due to enhancements in operating efficiencies and better product mix. Overall Ebitda increased by 42% YoY to Rs 2 billion (up 16% QoQ) led by higher volumes and improvement in profitability.
PCBL foresees improvement in domestic demand on the back of improvement in auto sales, easing of supply chain issues and improving economic activities in coming quarters.
Broadly, we maintain our FY24-25 forecasts.
