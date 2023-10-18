PCBL Q2 Results Review - Performance Improving; Strong Outlook Intact: ICICI Securities
Carbon black volumes rose 14.3% YoY/5.7% QoQ to 130 kilo tonne.
ICICI Securities Report
PCBL Ltd.’s volume growth has accelerated with new capacity addition and higher contribution from specialty grade. Despite spot volumes sales from its Chennai facility, PCBL was able to maintain gross profit/kg.
Going forward, it expects spreads to improve by Rs 1/kg.
Opportunity to drive higher volumes exists in exports market with supplies tightening in western countries and restriction on Russian carbon black.
Entry into conductive carbon black is an added growth driver that should aid margin expansion as well.
We tweak our FY24E/FY25E earnings per share slightly, but raise our target price to Rs 235 (from Rs 200) as we increase the FY25E price-to-earning multiple to 16 times (from 13 times) given a better outlook and improving execution.
Risks:
Rise in competitive intensity from China; and
lower-than-expected gross profit per kg.
