PCBL Q2 Results Review - Inline; Maintain 'Buy': IDBI Capital
PCBL continues to focus on ramping up its newly set up 150 kt plant, improving its op efficiencies, enriching its product mix.
IDBI Capital Report
PCBL Ltd.’s Q2 FY24 sales volumes were inline with our estimates. Its volumes grew 14% YoY to 130 kilo tonne (+6% QoQ). Importantly, its specialty black volumes increased by 32% QoQ to 15,574 due to increase in capacity utilisation and increase demand in global market.
Even Ebitda/tonne was higher by 4% QoQ to Rs 18,141 due to enhancement in operating efficiencies and better product mix. Overall Ebitda increased by 26% YoY to Rs 2.4 billion (+10% QoQ).
PCBL maintained that it targets Ebitda/tonne of over Rs 20,000/tonne in coming two-three years.
We broadly maintain our FY24/25 Ebitda estimates. We now value the stock at a price-to-earnings ratio of 12 times FY25E (earlier 11 times) EPS and derive a target price of Rs 233 (earlier Rs 215).
