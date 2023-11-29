PCBL - Diversifies Into Other Chemicals With A Major Acquisition: IDBI Capital
In the near term, there will be stress on PCBL’s balance sheet.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
PCBL Ltd. announced acquisition of Aquapharm Chemicals Pvt. Ltd. for Rs 38 billion (valuing at nine times FY23 enterprise value/Ebitda, 3.8 times price/book value).
The acquisition of Aquapharm Chemicals marks PCBL’s foray into global specialty segments of water treatment chemicals and oil and gas chemicals –unrelated to existing carbon black business.
The transaction will be financed through a mix of internal accruals and external funds. Aquapharm Chemicals’ FY23 sales were Rs 20 billion, Ebitda of Rs 4 billion and profit after tax of Rs 3 billion.
We will incorporate the impact of this acquisition after all regulatory formalities are complete.
Meanwhile, we introduce FY26 forecasts in this report and now value the stock at price-to-earnings ratio of 12 times FY26 earnings per share (earlier 12 times FY25E) and derive a target price of Rs 268 (earlier Rs 233).
Given the recent run up in share price, we downgrade the stock to a 'Hold' ('Buy' earlier).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kaynes - Execution Superiority In A Favorable Ecosystem: HDFC Securities Initiates Coverage With A 'Buy'
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.