PB Fintech Q1 Review- Strong Growth Outlook In Insurance/Credit, Cost Performance Stands Out: ICICI Securities
Core premium growth remains healthy (Q1 as well as current trends). This is the biggest earnings driver for the company.
ICICI Securities Report
PB Fintech Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 performance continued to track along the expected lines of premium growth, credit disbursement growth, stable contribution margins, range-bound fixed costs and controlled losses in new initiatives.
The roadmap remains to become profitable in FY24 and attain ~Rs 9 billion-10 billion in adjusted Ebitda/profit after tax by FY27. The crux of the business remains an exponential increase in contribution driven by-
renewals,
new business growth and
efficiencies in new business growth (offline is a big imperative here constituting 20% of core new business).
We downgrade PB Fintech from 'Buy' to 'Add' basis high valuations. Our revised discounted cash flow-based target price stands at Rs 818 (earlier: Rs 715), implying a valuation multiple of ~40 times for FY27E.
Risks include less than expected growth in core premiums basis lower demand or competition from other channels.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
