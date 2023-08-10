PB Fintech Q1 Review- Strong Growth Outlook In Insurance/Credit, Cost Performance Stands Out: ICICI Securities

PB Fintech Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 performance continued to track along the expected lines of premium growth, credit disbursement growth, stable contribution margins, range-bound fixed costs and controlled losses in new initiatives.

The roadmap remains to become profitable in FY24 and attain ~Rs 9 billion-10 billion in adjusted Ebitda/profit after tax by FY27. The crux of the business remains an exponential increase in contribution driven by-

renewals, new business growth and efficiencies in new business growth (offline is a big imperative here constituting 20% of core new business).

We downgrade PB Fintech from 'Buy' to 'Add' basis high valuations. Our revised discounted cash flow-based target price stands at Rs 818 (earlier: Rs 715), implying a valuation multiple of ~40 times for FY27E.

Risks include less than expected growth in core premiums basis lower demand or competition from other channels.