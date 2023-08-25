PB Fintech - Better Claims Experience, A Business Moat Warranting High Multiples: ICICI Securities

Better claims experience serves as a strong business moat for PB Fintech Ltd.

This, along with the merits of cumulative renewal business and developing a track record of fixed-cost salience, should help sustain high valuation multiples, while increasing monetisation of the channel through the complementary feet on street initiative should help earnings growth.

We maintain 'Add' on PB Fintech. Our DCF-based target price stands at Rs 818, implying a multiple of ~40 times for FY27E.

Risks include less than expected growth in core premiums basis lower demand or competition from other channels.