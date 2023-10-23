Paytm Q2 Results Review - Revenue, GMV Growth Inline; Business Metrics On Track: Motilal Oswal

One 97 Communications Ltd. reported a net loss of Rs 2.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 2.8 billion loss) in Q2 FY24. Total revenue grew 32% YoY/8% QoQ to Rs 25.2 billion (in line), supported by healthy growth in gross merchandise value, disbursements, and addition of subscription devices.

Net payment margin grew 60% YoY/ 9% QoQ to Rs 7.1 billion in Q2 FY24, which, along with healthy financial services revenue, resulted in improvements in contribution margin to ~57%.

We revise our estimates slightly upwards and expect Paytm to report Ebitda of Rs 7.9 billion by FY25 versus earlier estimate of Rs 7.8 billion.

We continue to believe that Paytm will achieve earnings breakeven in FY25 and we estimate net earnings to rise sharply from FY26E onwards. We retain our 'Buy' rating.