Paytm Q2 Results Review - Revenue, GMV Growth Inline; Business Metrics On Track: Motilal Oswal
Contribution margin steady at 57%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Motilal Oswal Report
One 97 Communications Ltd. reported a net loss of Rs 2.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 2.8 billion loss) in Q2 FY24. Total revenue grew 32% YoY/8% QoQ to Rs 25.2 billion (in line), supported by healthy growth in gross merchandise value, disbursements, and addition of subscription devices.
Net payment margin grew 60% YoY/ 9% QoQ to Rs 7.1 billion in Q2 FY24, which, along with healthy financial services revenue, resulted in improvements in contribution margin to ~57%.
We revise our estimates slightly upwards and expect Paytm to report Ebitda of Rs 7.9 billion by FY25 versus earlier estimate of Rs 7.8 billion.
We continue to believe that Paytm will achieve earnings breakeven in FY25 and we estimate net earnings to rise sharply from FY26E onwards. We retain our 'Buy' rating.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Paytm Q2 Results Review - Merchant Business Drives Growth, Payment Margin; Losses Tapered: Dolat Capital
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.