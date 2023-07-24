Paytm Q1 Results Review - Revenue, GMV Growth Inline; Business Metrics On Track: Motilal Oswal

One 97 Communications Ltd. reported a net loss of Rs 3.6 billion (our estimate: Rs 3.1 billion loss) in Q1 FY24. Total revenue grew 39% YoY to Rs 23.4 billion (inline) supported by healthy growth in gross merchandise value, disbursements and addition of subscription devices.

Net payment margin grew 69% YoY to Rs 6.5 billion in Q1 FY24, which, along with financial services revenue, resulted in improvements in contribution margin to ~56%.

We cut our estimates and expect Paytm to report Ebitda of Rs 7.7 billion by FY25 versus earlier estimate of Rs 8.8 billion.

However, we continue to believe that Paytm will achieve earnings breakeven in FY25. We retain our 'Buy' rating.