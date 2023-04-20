Paytm - Get Set PAY: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage

One 97 Communications Ltd. is India’s leading payments app and fintech enterprise offering payments, financial services, commerce, and cloud services to its large consumer/merchant base of ~350 million/ ~31.4 million, respectively as on Q3 FY23.

It is among the largest payments platform, with gross merchandise value of ~Rs 13.2 trillion in FY23 (Rs 8.5 trillion in FY22).

Paytm has grown its monthly transacting users to 90 million as of FY23 that provides a ready customer base to cross-sell financial products to consumers; while, robust growth in subscription devices has helped improve throughput and supported growth in merchant loans.

During FY23, Paytm reported a 4.6 times jump in the value of loans disbursed to reach an annualised run-rate of Rs 500 billion. We estimate disbursements to report a steady 64% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, thus driving the mix of financial revenue upwards to 31%.

Paytm has achieved a breakeven in adjusted Ebitda during Q3 FY23, well ahead of its guidance. We estimate contribution margin to improve to 56.8% by FY25 from 30% in FY22, fueled by improvement in operating leverage and rise in financial business mix.