Paytm - Get Set PAY: Motilal Oswal Initiates Coverage
Two-pronged strategy to drive profitability, Ebitda to break-even in FY25E.
Motilal Oswal Report
One 97 Communications Ltd. is India’s leading payments app and fintech enterprise offering payments, financial services, commerce, and cloud services to its large consumer/merchant base of ~350 million/ ~31.4 million, respectively as on Q3 FY23.
It is among the largest payments platform, with gross merchandise value of ~Rs 13.2 trillion in FY23 (Rs 8.5 trillion in FY22).
Paytm has grown its monthly transacting users to 90 million as of FY23 that provides a ready customer base to cross-sell financial products to consumers; while, robust growth in subscription devices has helped improve throughput and supported growth in merchant loans.
During FY23, Paytm reported a 4.6 times jump in the value of loans disbursed to reach an annualised run-rate of Rs 500 billion. We estimate disbursements to report a steady 64% compound annual growth rate over FY23-25, thus driving the mix of financial revenue upwards to 31%.
Paytm has achieved a breakeven in adjusted Ebitda during Q3 FY23, well ahead of its guidance. We estimate contribution margin to improve to 56.8% by FY25 from 30% in FY22, fueled by improvement in operating leverage and rise in financial business mix.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
