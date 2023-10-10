Paramount Communications - Targets Rs 1000 Crore Revenue With 9-10% Ebitda Margins In FY24: Anand Rathi

One of India’s leading cable and wire manufacturing companies, which serves prestigious public and private sector clients, Paramount Communications Ltd. has two integrated units, one each at Rajasthan and Haryana, over 500 institutional clients, more than 2,500 stock keeping units and a widespread distribution network (more than 10,000 retail touch points).

It aims at Rs 10 billion revenue in FY24, which would be 26% higher YoY. The strong performance targets can be attributed to strong domestic demand and rising exports, which made up 50% of its FY23 revenue and which has been rising since FY22.