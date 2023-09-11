Parag Milk Foods - Transformation Underway With Early Signs Of Success But Long Journey Ahead: Systematix

Parag Milk Foods Ltd. has an integrated business model with its presence across dairy farming, procurement, processing, distribution and ownership of brands like Gowardhan, Go, Avvatar and Pride of Cows with leadership position in ghee, cheese and whey protein.

Parag Milk Foods has created a roadmap to transform itself into a technology-driven fast moving consumer good company, differentiating itself from other dairy players. The company is now working on five strategic priorities:

strengthening and accelerating its core categories of ghee (20% share for Gowardhan Ghee), cheese (35% share for Go Cheese) and protein (Avvatar growing at 100% plus), increasing marketing spends (campaigns in IPL and KBC and focus on influencer marketing) and innovation, increasing retail reach from 4.6 lakh to 13-15 lakh touch points by FY27, rapidly scale-up new age businesses of whey protein (Rs 6.6 billion market growing 20% compound annual growth rate) and pride of cows (premium dairy D2C brand now present in six cities now witnessing five times capacity expansion) and optimising productivity via investments in SAP HANA, Sales Force Automation and restructuring of supply chain infrastructure.

Parag Milk Foods has recently strengthened its management team with nine key appointments (we expect more CXO-level appointments soon) which should be a key enabler for achieving its long-term objectives.