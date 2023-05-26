Page Industries Q4 Results Review - Short Term Hiccups; Downgrade To Reduce: Dolat Capital
Expect Ebitda margins to remain under pressure in near term, stabilize at 19-21%, in the long run.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
Page Industries’ Q4FY23 results were below our estimates. General slowdown and delayed implementation of ARS system impacted sales growth during the quarter. Page reported 14.6% volume de-growth – registered 4-Yr volume CAGR of 12.4%.
As most of the high cost inventory is cleared during the quarter, we believe that margins have bottomed out. In addition, improvement in consumer sentiments coupled with completion of ARS implementation in few quarters would lead to improvement in performance.
Over a long run we believe that the premium innerwear category would grow faster compared to economy. Page being the largest player catering to the premium category, is likely to benefit the most.
We have significantly reduced our FY24E EPS estimates to Rs 563 to factor in anticipated muted revenue performance and lower margins in H1FY24E. However, we have revised FY25E EPS by lower extent as we expect growth normalization in the year. Valuing at 54x FY25E, arriving at TP of Rs 42,132. Considering recent increase in the stock price, we downgrade to Reduce.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.