Page Industries Q4 Results Review - Disappointing Results, Stress To Continue In 1HFY24: Motilal Oswal
PAG reported weak 4QFY23 results. Volume declined 14.6% YoY, while sales declined 12.8% (highest decline in sales since FY12, excluding the Covid impacted period). Even the EBITDA margin of 13.9% was the lowest in over a decade in a non-Covid-hit quarter, affected by the lack of fixed cost absorption due to a volume decline and the consumption of high-cost inventory during the quarter.
While material consumption costs are likely to ease going forward as indicated by the management, a recovery in sales to double-digit growth appears uncertain in the near term due to the implementation process of Auto Replenishment System (ARS) and increased competitive intensity in the post-Covid period. Maintain Neutral on the stock.
